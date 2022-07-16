Emirates and Heathrow Airport Have Reached A Consensus After “AIRMAGEDDON”

No more worries about your UK travel situation, Emirates Airlines and Heathrow Airport have arrived at a solution!

The President of Emirates Airlines and the CEO of Heathrow Airport held a meeting yesterday morning and issued a joint statement after.

The decision is a relief to travellers who already booked their tickets.

Emirates will cap sales on flights until mid-August

Emirates and LHR have agreed to sort out the situation in the coming weeks. Until then, the airlines have stopped all further sales for flights out of Heathrow.

During these two weeks, Emirates and LHR Airport will work together to manage resources and increase the airport’s capacity.

The statement said-

Emirates agreed the airline was ready and willing to work with the airport to remediate the situation over the next 2 weeks, to keep demand and capacity in balance and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey through Heathrow this summer. Emirates has capped further sales on its flights out of Heathrow until mid-August to assist Heathrow in its resource ramp up, and is working to adjust capacity.

Flights will continue as usual for pre-booked passengers

Flights from LHR will continue, and passengers who have booked their tickets can travel as per schedule. NO changes.

In the meantime, Emirates flights from Heathrow operate as scheduled and ticketed passengers may travel as booked. – ends

