Emirates Confirmed Videos Of Plane Crashes Are Fake

In recent weeks, unsettling videos of alleged Emirates plane crashes have been circulating widely on social media, causing alarm among viewers.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

However, Emirates Airlines has confirmed that these videos are entirely fabricated, created using artificial intelligence

The airline took to Twitter yesterday to set the record straight, stating:

In their statement, Emirates emphasized their commitment to ensuring public safety and transparency. They explained that they are actively working with social media platforms to either remove the videos or clearly label them as digitally created content. However, the airline noted that the platforms’ content review processes are not always swift, which prompted the need for an official statement to reassure the public.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an Emirates plane crash. Emirates confirms it is fabricated content and untrue. We are in contact with the various social media platforms to remove the video or make clear that it is digitally created footage to avoid… — Emirates (@emirates) January 4, 2025

Emirates reminded the public to turn to official and verified sources for accurate information, particularly when it comes to matters of safety

In today’s digital age, AI-generated content is becoming increasingly sophisticated, blurring the lines between reality and fiction. This incident serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and critical of unverified information online.

READ NEXT: A Rare Video Of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Wife HH Sheikha Hind



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!