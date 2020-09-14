Emirates Passengers Flying From Dubai Can Get COVID Tests For AED150

Useful update for all Emirates passengers!

The Dubai airline announced special COVID test rates for passengers and you can now take a COVID-19 PCR test for AED150 at American Hospital Dubai Media City Clinic, American Hospital Al Barsha Clinic and American Hospital Al Khawanij Clinic (opening at the end of September).

Home or office testing within Dubai for a minimum of two passengers is also available at AED250. Test results will be available within 48 hours. You can read the updates here.

To avail of the new service, passengers must present a valid ticket/boarding pass (departure within one month of test date) and ID to take the COVID-19 PCR test at these rates. Passengers must take the test within the period required by their destination and Emirates will not be responsible if the test results are not released in time for travel, according to the update.

Emirates has also its check-in process and was the first airline in the world to introduce free COVID-19 travel cover