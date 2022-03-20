Emirates Is Urging Passengers To Arrive 3 Hours Prior To Departure Due To Spring Break Traffic

Ahhhh spring break! It’s a legendary time because the kiddos get the much needed time off from school before exams and us employees, well we carry on as normal. Still, it has a reputation of being the most exciting time of the year, besides Christmas of course.

Most peeps take it as an opportunity to see the world, have a little staycay, go to Ibiza or Dubai (foreshadowing).

The Dubai-based Emirates Airlines is anticipating a peak in travellers and is urging passengers to arrive to the airport at least 3 hours in advance

Lots have resorted to arriving only an hour or so before departure because the smart gates and efficient security checks make it so you don’t miss your flight. However, we’re entering a period of high traffic at Dubai International Airport.

Emirates Airlines stated that they’re expecting a surge of over 700,000 travellers so arriving at the airport early is always better!

The high volume of travellers is expected to last for 2 weeks. So if you’re planning to travel for spring break, make sure you arrive early and with all the documents you need.