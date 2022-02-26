Effective From Today: People Don’t Need PCR Tests To Travel To Dubai

Dubai has ended the PCR test requirement for all vaccinated travellers effective Saturday, Feb 26.

In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s (NCEMA) announcement regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures.

What does this mean?

The reduced measures are as follows:

No more PCR tests required if you’re vaccinated before entering Dubai as a traveller

Close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases who don’t have symptoms don’t need to quarantine

Wearing masks in Dubai is optional outdoor but mandatory indoors

Travellers coming into Dubai will need to present an approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate with a QR code

Unvaccinated inbound travellers need to show a negative result for a PCR test conducted within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from the virus, with a QR code (obtained a month before the travel date)

Wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai, while it is optional in outdoor areas

Looks like bit by bit, the UAE is totally WINNING the constant everyday battle against COVID-19!

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee has approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for green pass to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi

