You No Longer Require A Green Pass To Enter Abu Dhabi From Within The UAE

Looks like bit by bit, the UAE is totally WINNING the constant everyday battle against COVID-19!

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee has approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for green pass to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi

This will be effective from Monday, 28 February, 2022

The decision has come in line with the start of the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by the community’s commitment to preventive measures.

