Emirati Creator Khalid Al Ameri Tried What Could Be Dubai’s Biggest Dosa

Khalid Al Ameri, everyone’s favourite Emirati content creator, doesn’t shy away when it comes to covering topics of all kinds, and his specialty? exploring the different cultures in the UAE and beyond.

In another one of his original content, he went to a spot in Dubai and had what could possibly be the city’s largest-sized dosa? Don’t believe us, see it for yourself.

This is SOME dosa indeed – look at that length!

Dosa is a thin flat bread (originally from South India) that looks like a crepe but with savoury flavours inside

…and it is delicious!

If you’re in for laughs, him and wife Salama have also been sharing ‘roast content’

There’s nothing this duo can’t do!