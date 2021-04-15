Latest
4 Traditional Emirati Dishes Everyone Has To Try At Least Once
Come one, come all and treat yourself to the explosion of flavours that is Emirati cooking!
Emirati cuisine is famous for an infusion of spices and ingredients from throughout Asia and the Middle East. The food represents the UAE’s diverse population; Emirati food is a flavourful mix of spices with a focus on meat, fish and grains followed by sweet treats and teas to finish a meal.
And putting local food on the pedestal it deserves, chefs in Abu Dhabi are offering menus highlighting regional delicacies. The Emirati Cuisine Programme is helmed by acclaimed Emirati chef Khulood Atiq, he has banded together with Head Chefs across the capital to prepare an exciting mix of local dishes, which show local cooking at its very best.
So, take this opportunity to explore the best of Emirati cooking, see participating hotels here.
4 Traditional Emirati Dishes Everyone Has To Try
Harees
This moreish dish is particularly popular during Ramadan. It’s a well-seasoned wheat-based dish mixed with meat and has a porridge-like consistency. Harees is slow-cooked in a clay oven or pot and served with ghee (clarified butter). A hearty meal for the whole family!
12 Abu Dhabi hotels are whipping up a storm of Emirati dishes – see them here
Madrooba
Fish is the star of the show in many regional dishes and Madrooba, in particular, is a tasty treat! It’s made up of salted fish, spices and thick sauce, the fish is either grilled, fried or poached and the result is a perfectly delish dish. For seafood lovers, this is a must.
12 Abu Dhabi hotels are whipping up a storm of Emirati dishes – see them here
Rice
Rice. But not like you know it. Traditional Emirati rice is served with saffron, nuts and spices. The perfect side for any main dish, or plentiful enough for you to enjoy on its own. (For the days you’re saving room for dessert).
12 Abu Dhabi hotels are whipping up a storm of Emirati dishes – see them here
Luqaimat
Luqaimat (meaning bitesize) is a sweet dumpling that’s the MOST delicious dessert. Think hot dough in hot oil and you’re nearly there. If you have a sweet tooth, these mouthfuls of hot dough will be right up your alley.
12 Abu Dhabi hotels are whipping up a storm of Emirati dishes – see them here