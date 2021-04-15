4 Traditional Emirati Dishes Everyone Has To Try At Least Once

Come one, come all and treat yourself to the explosion of flavours that is Emirati cooking!

Emirati cuisine is famous for an infusion of spices and ingredients from throughout Asia and the Middle East. The food represents the UAE’s diverse population; Emirati food is a flavourful mix of spices with a focus on meat, fish and grains followed by sweet treats and teas to finish a meal.

And putting local food on the pedestal it deserves, chefs in Abu Dhabi are offering menus highlighting regional delicacies. The Emirati Cuisine Programme is helmed by acclaimed Emirati chef Khulood Atiq, he has banded together with Head Chefs across the capital to prepare an exciting mix of local dishes, which show local cooking at its very best.

So, take this opportunity to explore the best of Emirati cooking, see participating hotels here.

4 Traditional Emirati Dishes Everyone Has To Try