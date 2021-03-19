An Emirati Twitter User Looked Back At The 2016 Fires In Downtown Praising The City’s Bounce Back

Prominent Twitter user Hassan Sajwani tweeted in praise to Dubai and how it bounced back from the tragic fire at Downtown Dubai back in 2016. On Thursday, Sajwani posted a photo from the incident that shook the world five years ago, showing the comparison of the building that got hit with the tragedy and how it looks now, in 2021.

The tweet looks back at the incident that had the world challenging Dubai

In the tweet, Hassan looks back at the fire and adds that although the world responded to the fire negatively, he decided to take a photo of the same hotel from the incident 5 years back proving how the city grew stronger over the years.