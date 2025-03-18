Emiratis Can Now Build A Home For Their Sons On Their Property

Dubai’s new home rules give Emirati families more flexibility!

Emirati homeowners, there’s some exciting news that’s about to make home life even better! Dubai Municipality has introduced new building rules that give you more freedom to expand your home and create extra space for your family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Build a separate villa for your son

Under the updated regulations, Emirati homeowners can now build a completely separate villa for their son within their existing property. This allows your son to have his own space while staying close to family making it perfect for maintaining privacy yet keeping those strong family ties.

Add a family annex for extra space

If your home’s starting to feel a little tight, you can now expand your villa with a family annex. This new option allows you to add extra bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens which gives your family more room to grow and thrive.

The new rules offer greater flexibility for villa expansions:

Full 100% extension allowed on the second floor for more living space

Minimum setback distance reduced to just 1.5m, giving you more room to maximize your property’s layout

Service annexes can now be up to 8m tall across two floors which gives you even more options for expanding your home

These updates are part of the ‘Home First’ initiative, launched to improve the quality of life for Emirati families. It’s all about promoting family stability, social values, and creating a comfortable home environment that suits your needs.

