Heroic Emirates Crew Saved A Passenger’s Life Mid-Flight

On a 20-hour Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, an elderly passenger faced a terrifying medical emergency. Witnessed by author Dr. Naomi Wolf, the intense situation unfolded 7 hours into the journey when the passenger struggled with breathing difficulties, low blood pressure, and lung issues.

Thankfully, two doctors onboard jumped into action. One of the doctors managed to insert an IV line to stabilize the passenger. What happened next was nothing short of incredible, Emirates crew members held the IV bag for 13 hours to keep the patient stable.

Teamwork under pressure

While some crew members focused on the medical emergency, others calmly continued their duties, serving meals, refreshing drinks, and ensuring passengers felt at ease. Despite the high-stress situation, the crew remained professional and composed throughout the ordeal.

Thanks to their quick thinking and dedication, the flight avoided a risky emergency diversion. Upon landing, medical staff and CBP officers were ready to assist the passenger further.

Dr. Naomi Wolf praised the young, highly-trained Emirates crew for their bravery and professionalism, encouraging @Emirates to recognize their outstanding efforts.

Kudos to these aviation heroes for going above and beyond!

