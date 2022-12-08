Firm Reminders Issued For Private Companies To Hire More Emiratis

On January 1, 2023, private companies with over 50 employees must achieve the Emiratisation rate of 2% for skilled jobs. Companies will have to pay a monthly penalty of AED 6000 for every Emirati that has not been appointed.

And as the new year approaches, the government is issuing firm reminders that fines will be imposed, as part of the UAE’s aim to achieve an increase of 10% in the Emiratisation rate by 2026.

And the roles must be skilled positions.

Companies that fulfil the criteria are also eligible for more benefits

The MoHRE encouraged companies to benefit from the incentives provided for recruiting UAE nationals through the Nafis platform, it will boost their efforts in reaching the required rate before the deadline.

Incentives include:

First category classification and membership of the Tawteen Partners Club within the establishments classification system,

Member s receive discounts of up to 80% on the ministry’s service fees

