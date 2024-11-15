Enjoy Cucumbers, Clues, And Cocktails At The Cucumbar DXB This Month!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Hold onto your hats, thrill-seekers and cocktail lovers! The annual party you’ve been waiting for is here, and this year, it’s packed with mystery, suspense, and, of course, cucumber! On November 23rd, The CucumBar is flipping the script and celebrating the unsung hero of the produce aisle , the humble cucumber, in a way you’ve never experienced before.
On November 22nd and 23rd, gather your friends and embark on a journey of clues, puzzles, and dramatic twists.
This isn’t your average night out. This is a WhoDunnit like you’ve never seen! International actors will guide you through a web of mystery as you savour delicious, cucumber-inspired dishes and sip on bespoke cocktails, all served with a slice of cucumber. The drinks are flowing, but trust is thin, and there’s a dark secret lurking beneath the surface. Will you solve the mystery? Only those who can crack the case will escape the intrigue unscathed!
It’s not just the cocktails that’ll leave you shaken…
Hendrick’s WhoDunnit Dinner and Drinks Experience
Whether you’re a cucumber connoisseur or just here for the fun, there’s something for everyone to sip and savour this month. But the biggest surprise comes on November 23rd, aka Cucumber Day itself.
Cucumber Currency is making its return for one day only. This is your chance to swap digital cucumbers for a Hendrick’s & Tonic, served with a slice of cucumber! How does it work? It’s simple! Just head over to @TheCucumBarDXB, drop the magic word ‘CUCUMBER’ in the comments of any of their posts, and voila! You’ll receive a digital cucumber token.
Show it off at any of their participating bars on November 23rd from 6pm to 10pm, and you’ll be handed a refreshing Hendrick’s cocktail in exchange.
