Enjoy Cucumbers, Clues, And Cocktails At The Cucumbar DXB This Month!

Hold onto your hats, thrill-seekers and cocktail lovers! The annual party you’ve been waiting for is here, and this year, it’s packed with mystery, suspense, and, of course, cucumber! On November 23rd, The CucumBar is flipping the script and celebrating the unsung hero of the produce aisle , the humble cucumber, in a way you’ve never experienced before.

The Cucumber Conundrum is an electrifying, immersive event that’s guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat!

The Hendrick’s ‘Cucumber Conundrum’ dinner is here!

On November 22nd and 23rd, gather your friends and embark on a journey of clues, puzzles, and dramatic twists.

This isn’t your average night out. This is a WhoDunnit like you’ve never seen! International actors will guide you through a web of mystery as you savour delicious, cucumber-inspired dishes and sip on bespoke cocktails, all served with a slice of cucumber. The drinks are flowing, but trust is thin, and there’s a dark secret lurking beneath the surface. Will you solve the mystery? Only those who can crack the case will escape the intrigue unscathed!

Book NOW for three mind-blowing courses paired perfectly with Hendrick’s Gin signature cocktails, all while the mystery unravels around you!

It’s not just the cocktails that’ll leave you shaken…

Hendrick’s WhoDunnit Dinner and Drinks Experience

Date : 22nd & 23rd November, 2024

: 22nd & 23rd November, 2024 Time : 7:30pm

: 7:30pm Price : AED350 per person (includes 3-course dinner and Hendrick’s Gin cocktail pairings)

: AED350 per person (includes 3-course dinner and Hendrick’s Gin cocktail pairings) Reservations : +971 (0)4 511 7373 or Whatsapp: +971 (0)56 501 0502 or booking link

: +971 (0)4 511 7373 or Whatsapp: +971 (0)56 501 0502 Over 21s only. Limited seating, so book fast!

Throughout the entire month of November, bars across the Westin Complex will be serving up creative cucumber-inspired cocktails, for just AED 70!

Whether you’re a cucumber connoisseur or just here for the fun, there’s something for everyone to sip and savour this month. But the biggest surprise comes on November 23rd, aka Cucumber Day itself.

It’s baccckkkkkkkk!

Cucumber Currency is making its return for one day only. This is your chance to swap digital cucumbers for a Hendrick’s & Tonic, served with a slice of cucumber! How does it work? It’s simple! Just head over to @TheCucumBarDXB, drop the magic word ‘CUCUMBER’ in the comments of any of their posts, and voila! You’ll receive a digital cucumber token.

Show it off at any of their participating bars on November 23rd from 6pm to 10pm, and you’ll be handed a refreshing Hendrick’s cocktail in exchange.

Where to swap your cucumbers:

Barasti & Bounty Beets – Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

& – Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Bussola , Bussola Pizzeria , Mare , Sui Mui , El Sur , Baba – Westin Mina Seyahi

, , , , , – Westin Mina Seyahi Ginger Moon – W Dubai Mina Seyahi

Get ready to sip, solve, and celebrate the unusual!