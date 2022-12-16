Enjoy Your Breakfast With A View At This Stunning Hotel In Dubai

Waking up to the beautiful skyline of Dubai city is obviously amazing, but dining with a view is definitely something else. This restaurant in La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk is THE place to be when you’re looking for the perfect spot to bring along the squad and enjoy a fresh and delicious meal.

Soak in the sunlight with Chival’s delicious breakfast and stunning aesthetic

The stunning aesthetic matched with the tempting aroma of freshly brewed coffee will have you starting your day off on the ultimate positive note. From a full-on English breakfast, eggs Benedict or even some detox juices to start off light, this place has got it all 🙌

Fuel up on with some healthy bites while you socialize

Chival’s setting is totally ideal for those looking to socialize while enjoying the finest food. Munch totally guilt-free because this spot actually uses hand-picked produce, to provide the best and freshest ingredients for you! Munch and fuel up for the day, before you head on over to enjoy City Walk 💃

Sip on bottomless mimosas with a view of their luscious courtyard

What better way to socialize than a beautiful breeze in your hair, sunlight bringing all the positive vibes, and bottomless mimosas to get you started? Chival offers these bottomless delights for just AED 99 per person over the weekend, every Sat & Sun only. Sip sip sip!🍊

Plan your weekend ahead and get all the deets below:

Price: AED 150 per person, including unlimited food and drinks

Kids below 6 year free and between 6 and 12 years the charges are AED 75 per child

Timing: Monday to Friday from 6.30 am to 11.00 am

Saturday and Sunday from 6.30 am to 4.00 pm

Reservations: +97144033111