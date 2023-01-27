Ensure Your Kids Get Top Quality Eye Care At This Hospital In Dubai

Nothing is more important than making sure your kids have a healthy life. This includes an active lifestyle, a positive environment, and, most importantly, good health. How about their eyes? Did you know that nearly 80% of a child’s learning happens visually? Having poor vision will have an effect on their development, education, self-esteem, and even future career.

So your kid’s eyesight should definitely be a priority!

Parents often overlook common symptoms of poor eyesight in children, like covering/closing one eye to focus more clearly, rubbing the eye or blinking a lot, avoiding reading, struggling with handwriting and even having short attention spans.

Good eye health helps improve their overall quality of life

Another important stat is that according to the American Optometric Association, 1 in 5 children has a vision problem that could affect their learning ability. This means the issue is more common than you think.

These problems include hindering their ability to read, write, spell, reason and solve problems, and even delays in speech development.

Everyone knows about the chills and jitters kids get when going to a hospital. In fact, adults do too. But that’s not the case at Moorfields Dubai because their interiors are ADORABLE. Your kids get to walk into the cutest little reception with an underwater theme, surrounded by fish. This will definitely help your kid feel more welcome and safe when visiting for a checkup.

