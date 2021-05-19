The Entertainment Industry Has Taken A Hit In Dubai But This Trial Can Turn Things Around

Brunches were banned; DJ’s weren’t allowed to perform; and the music’s volume went way down. All those things that we love were put on an indefinite hold. Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management made some changes to the COVID-19 precautionary measures that is going to give the entertainment industry a second chance.

Performers and entertainers must take the COVID-19 vaccine

Let’s talk measures. The revised rules state that live entertainment and activities held in restaurants, cafes and malls will go through a trial period of one month. The trial will start on May 17 and is subject to extension. The latest precautionary measures must be observed and performers and entertainers must take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bars have also reopened but customers and staff must receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

All entertainment facilities and venues will operate at an increased capacity of 70% and 100% for hotels. The basic COVID measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will still apply.