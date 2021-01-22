Entertainment Onboard Vessels And Floating Restaurants Are Also On Temporary Hold

Following the announcement of authorities to temporary hold all forms of ‘entertainment’ in hotel establishments and restaurants in Dubai, the Dubai Maritime City Authority announced via Twitter that the same will apply for entertainment onboard vessels and floating restaurants.

The temporary hold also began on Thursday until further notice.

An emphasis on social distancing was also warned

“The DMCA will monitor the situation in coordination with authorities in the Dubai government,” its official Twitter account stated.

What do they mean by ‘entertainment’?

Any type of activities that will lead to crowdings or gatherings, like a live musical, band and DJ performances, any type of dancing parties, magic shows, and similar forms of entertainment.