Entertainment Onboard Vessels And Floating Restaurants Are Also On Temporary Hold

Following the announcement of authorities to temporary hold all forms of ‘entertainment’ in hotel establishments and restaurants in Dubai, the Dubai Maritime City Authority announced via Twitter that the same will apply for entertainment onboard vessels and floating restaurants.

The temporary hold also began on Thursday until further notice.

An emphasis on social distancing was also warned

“The DMCA will monitor the situation in coordination with authorities in the Dubai government,” its official Twitter account stated.

What do they mean by ‘entertainment’?

Any type of activities that will lead to crowdings or gatherings, like a live musical, band and DJ performances, any type of dancing parties, magic shows, and similar forms of entertainment.

Entertainment activities at hotels and restaurants in Dubai are on hold as of Thursday until further notice

On Thursday, a circular was shared in Dubai on the temporary hold of entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants

A circular shared with owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in Dubai announced the temporary hold of entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.

According to the circular, the Department observed, ‘through field inspection, an increase
in the number of violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants’ and has therefore taken the decision, in line with precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID19.
