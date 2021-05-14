Latest
LISTEN: A Serial Entrepreneur Talks About Leading And Supporting An All-Female Team
Today on the Dubai Works we are joined by Dayana Tertyshnaya a Russian-born and Dubai-based SheEO & Founder of Dialight, Terra & Mare Events, and Fleur Du Desert.
A reigning leader that juggles three different companies in one of the world’s busiest cities, Dayana Tertyshnaya is definitely a force to be reckoned with. IF you keep scrolling, you’ll find out why.
Dayana Tertyshnaya is an ambitious SheEO with three successful companies under her name
Listen to the podcast below!
Why Dayana has an all-female team under her luxury photography and videography company, Dialight
Dialight is a fully functioning videography and photography company with an ALL-FEMALE Team that covers largescale and intimate events with a strong focus on Emirati/ International weddings.Terra & Mare Events is a cultural influence with Middle Eastern flare come together to create Terra & Mare, meaning Land & Sea.
A meeting of the same halves, earth and air, land and water, love and the mind. It is in essence a juxtaposition of cultures and traditions. Merging design elements from the Middle East, Europe and far away lands to redefine the contemporary event experience. Lastly Fleur Du Desert is an eclectic combination of exotic blooms and unique floral arrangements that enhance living spaces.
We talked about all the businesses she owns, their industries, managing the workload of a CEO and what it takes to lead and support an all-female team
