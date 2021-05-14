LISTEN: A Serial Entrepreneur Talks About Leading And Supporting An All-Female Team

Today on the Dubai Works we are joined by Dayana Tertyshnaya a Russian-born and Dubai-based SheEO & Founder of Dialight, Terra & Mare Events, and Fleur Du Desert.

A reigning leader that juggles three different companies in one of the world’s busiest cities, Dayana Tertyshnaya is definitely a force to be reckoned with. IF you keep scrolling, you’ll find out why.

Dayana Tertyshnaya is an ambitious SheEO with three successful companies under her name

Listen to the podcast below!