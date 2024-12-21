Etihad Is Taking Off To 10 New Destinations

Wanderlust gang, assemble! This New Year is set to be YOUR year of travel. Fasten your seatbelts and gear up for the adventure of a lifetime because Etihad Airways has just turned up the heat on 2025 travel plans! In an unexpected move, the airline has announced not one, not two, but TEN new routes in a single day.

Etihad is really proving to be a global trailblazer, connecting travellers to more corners of the world than ever before.

So, grab your passports because your next dream destination might be on this incredible list!

From idyllic island escapes to bustling urban hubs, Etihad’s new destinations are a mix of exotic, exciting, and iconic. Whether it’s a family holiday, a solo adventure, or a romantic getaway, these new routes are your golden ticket to making 2025 a year to remember.

Picture yourself sipping cocktails on the pristine beaches of the Thailand, exploring the vibrant streets of Taiwan, or backpacking across Cambodia. Here’s a sneak peek at the new hotspots:

Algiers, Algeria – French colonial charm meets Islamic heritage by the Mediterranean. Atlanta, USA – Southern hospitality and a thriving cultural scene in Georgia’s capital. Chiang Mai, Thailand – Ancient temples and lush mountains define this cultural gem. Hanoi, Vietnam – A blend of centuries-old architecture and vibrant street life. Hong Kong, China – A dazzling skyline and dynamic East-meets-West culture. Krabi, Thailand – Limestone cliffs and turquoise waters make it an adventurer’s haven. Medan, Indonesia – A gateway to Sumatra’s wonders with rich cuisine and culture. Phnom Penh, Cambodia – History, culture, and modern energy collide in Cambodia’s capital. Taipei, Taiwan – Night markets and temples meet a futuristic skyline. Tunis, Tunisia – Bustling souks and ancient ruins tell stories of the past.

Click here for the schedule!

This announcement is more than just new places on the map; it’s about redefining the way we travel

Etihad’s commitment to connecting the globe means travellers now have even more opportunities to explore, reunite with loved ones, or do business in style. Each of these new routes brings its own flavour, whether you’re chasing adventure, culture, or relaxation.

So, where will you go first? The souks of Tunisia? The historic streets of Vietnam? The choice is yours—and with Etihad, every journey is a celebration of possibility.