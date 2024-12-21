Etihad Is Taking Off To 10 New Destinations

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Wanderlust gang, assemble! This New Year is set to be YOUR year of travel. Fasten your seatbelts and gear up for the adventure of a lifetime because Etihad Airways has just turned up the heat on 2025 travel plans! In an unexpected move, the airline has announced not one, not two, but TEN new routes in a single day.
Etihad is really proving to be a global trailblazer, connecting travellers to more corners of the world than ever before.
From idyllic island escapes to bustling urban hubs, Etihad’s new destinations are a mix of exotic, exciting, and iconic. Whether it’s a family holiday, a solo adventure, or a romantic getaway, these new routes are your golden ticket to making 2025 a year to remember.
Etihad’s commitment to connecting the globe means travellers now have even more opportunities to explore, reunite with loved ones, or do business in style. Each of these new routes brings its own flavour, whether you’re chasing adventure, culture, or relaxation.
So, where will you go first? The souks of Tunisia? The historic streets of Vietnam? The choice is yours—and with Etihad, every journey is a celebration of possibility.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service