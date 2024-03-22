Here’s What Went Down At This Huge Dermatology Event In Dubai

Things just got so skintresting in the world of dermatology!

The inaugural Eucerin standalone event brought together over 270 esteemed Dermatologists from the Africa and Middle East (AME) region for an insightful 2-day event on March 3 and 4

This landmark occasion offered an unparalleled experience, uniting top professionals in the field of dermatology for an enriching exchange of knowledge and innovation.

Guests were treated to a power-packed agenda of discourse and motivation

An exclusive lineup of international speakers and regional experts came together to delve into the latest advancements and emerging trends in dermatology, addressing the most pressing issues facing the industry today. From cutting-edge research to innovative treatments, attendees got a comprehensive exploration of the field’s hotspots.

Distinguished TedX Speaker and International Presenter, Shereen Mitwali graced the event with her captivating talk on “How to have a winning mindset,” inspiring attendees to unlock their full potential and achieve greater success in both their professional and personal lives.

A key highlight was the regional launch of the highly anticipated Even Pigment Perfector Illuminating Eye Care

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the world’s highest 360-degree pool at Aura, this revolutionary product was launched featuring Thiamidol as its key ingredient.

It represented a groundbreaking milestone in the fight against hyperpigmentation. As the first human Tyrosinase inhibitor, Thiamidol stands as the pinnacle of innovation, offering unparalleled efficacy in addressing skin concerns.

You just had to be there!