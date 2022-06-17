14 Brill Things To Do This Weekend And Beyond In Dubai

No plans this weekend? Too exhausted to make some? Don’t worry, we gotchu!

14. Embark on a culinary exploration of the Mediterranean with Bleu Blanc

Three words- Live Crudo Station. That’s right! relish some of the freshest flavours of the sea as you take in the sparkling water views in this chic restaurant. Try out their unique menu curation and WOW your tastebuds. This laid-back table service brunch is exactly what you need on a lazy Saturday.

Wait, it gets better- Drinks and live beats are also available!

Where? Mezzanine Floor, St.Regis, Downtown

When? Every Saturday

Time? 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

13. Go on a date with the sea at Twiggy by La Cantine

Enjoy a relaxing meal and get your summer tan right on the pristine white sand beaches of this Persian Gulf Lagoon. Cool yourself down in their 100m infinity pool that is right beside! from royal prawns and sushi platters to black truffle pizza and king crab- delight your tastebuds with an unforgettable experience!

Where? Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek club street, Port Saeed

Time? Lagoon- 9am to sunset; restaurant- 12pm to 2am

12. Win AD35k at the Battle of the Bands at Lock, Stock & Barrel

Love live music? Then you’ll love this!

The home of live music in Dubai has collaborated with JD to find the most talented band in Dubai, and the stakes are high! The winner winning band will take home AED35!

Solo artists and bands must send a clip of their best performance on Lock, Stock and Barrel’s website to get shortlisted to participate

The comp kicks off on Wednesday, June 22 and will run until July 27 – it’s more than a month of Dubai’s best live acts under one roof!

For more deets, and full date schedule, see here

Where?

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Barsha Heights

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Grand Millenium Hotel, Business Bay

11. Blood Donors, Grab a free meal at Yummy Dosa!

As part of World Blood Donor Day, Yummy Dosa has launched a campaign that is set to run until the end of the year… and it includes FREE food! All you have to do is donate blood, and then hop on over (carry proof, of course) with your hungry belly to avail a free meal!

Please note: The offer is only valid within a week after you make the donation.

Where? Discovery Gardens or Karama branches

When? Till the end of 2022

10. Get your chopsticks ready for delicious Golden Dragon sushi at 50% off!

What’s a better place to celebrate international sushi day than Dubai’s oldest Chinese restaurant? Enjoy Golden Dragon’s amazing veg and non-veg sushi varieties at 50% off!

Where? Oud Metha

When? June 17 to June 23

Time? All day

9. Treat yourself and your gals to a relaxing day at Cutting Edge Salon

Ladies! looking for a blissful spa day to catch up with your BFFs? Cutting Edge Salon has created a special Spa Party Package just for you! Avail this offer with a minimum of five besties…all the way up to 20 besties! For just 99 Dhs per person, get a manicure, pedicure, 20-minute head massage, and most importantly – quality time with your girls! Also check out their week-day deals, where you can avail flat 50% off all services between 10am to 4pm.

Where? IBN Battuta Mall, persian court above home box;

Marina plaza, GF-1, Dubai Marina;

JLT, Cluster U, Al seef 3 lake level

8. Anybody can dance at this creative exploration workshop!

Calling all People of Determination and adaptive dance enthusiasts! An inclusive dance and creative exploration workshop micro workshop will be held this weekend at Mawaheb. This workshop is open to all individuals (13 years and older) using a wheelchair or other mobility devices. Please note that registration is mandatory!

Where? Mawaheb in Ghoshi Warehouse Village – Al Quoz

When? Saturday, 18th June 2022

Time? 10am to 12pm

Price? 60 Dhs (FREE for PoD!)

To register, email: kriyability@gmail.com

7. Fly to Taste Town with Buffalo Wings and Rings

Buffalo wings and rings are here with an all new location in JLT and some incredible weekend deals! Enjoy brunches and happy hours with unlimited wings, drinks, and so much more. Formula 1 enthusiasts, drop by on Slider Sunday and view the F1 Canada Grand Prix while devouring some famous sliders on the side!

Where? Level C, Liberty House, DIFC; Cluster U, Lake Level, JLT

When? Saturday 3pm to 6pm & 8pm to 11pm- Unlimited Wings, Drinks & so much more!

Extended Happy Hour – 12-10PM- Buy 1 Get 1 on drinks

Sunday- Sliders Sunday – ALL DAY LONG!

6. Escape the summer heat with High Note Pool and Sky Lounge’s rain dance party brunch!

Missing the rains? Head on over to High Note Pool and Sky Lounge for their weekly rain dance party brunch. You get the best of both worlds here- a scenic rooftop view of Dubai AND the cooling rain set-up! PLUS, a live DJ!

Where? Rooftop Level, Aloft Al Mina Hotel

When? Every Sunday

Time? 2pm to 6pm

5. Devour street food from all over the world at the BurJuman Street Food Festival

Don’t let the heat stop you from enjoying your delectable street food! BurJuman is hosting a Street Food Festival INDOORS! Enjoy delicacies from India, Malaysia, Thailand, Italy and so much more! Also engage in face painting, slime making, foosball, and billiards…while grooving to LIVE music (on Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm)!

Where? Pavilion Garden, Level 3, BurJuman

When? 10 June to 8 July

Time? 12pm to 10pm daily

4. Cross a fancy Parisian brunch off your bucket list with La Cantine

Bonjour, petit déjeuner and Très Bien! are three words we picked up from Duolingo practice sessions, and we’re gonna use them during our fabulous brunch at La Cantine du Faubourg- a Parisian Restaurant and Social! Enjoy a vibrant selection of pastries, eggs, signatures and sweets here with live entertainment and DJ sets! Bon Appétit!

Where? Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel

When? June 26

Time? 12pm to 5pm

3. Chat over Chaat with Khau Galli

Who doesn’t love chaat? Just thinking of pani poori, aloo chana chaat, bhel puri, and churmur will make your mouth water. It’s impossible to stop at just one, which is why Khau Galli has created a special deal. At just 40dhs, enjoy unlimited portions of any chaats of your choice! YUMMYYY!

Where? Fortune Executive – PL 2&3, lake level – Cluster T – Jumeirah Lakes Towers

When? Friday to Sunday

Time? ALL DAY!

2. Sizzlin’ three-course meals at Yoko Sizzlers

A sizzler, soup, dessert and soft drink- all for just 85dhs! Enjoy quality sizzlers at one of the oldest sizzler joints. Make sure you go with a hungry belly, Yoko Sizzlers are known for their large quantities and famous secret sauces that make it a meal worth every penny!

Where? Opp. Burjuman Centre – 2 A St, Near BurJuman or Al Nahda1(Qusais) Opp.NMC Hospital

Time? Weekdays: 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12am, Weekends: 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12.30am

1. Your lips my lips, singing at a Cigarettes After Sex Concert

That’s right! Cigarettes After Sex is bringing their dreamy music to DUBAI! Head on over to Hard Rock Cafe and groove to their lovely beats.

Where? Hard rock Cafe

When? 18 and 19 June

Time? 8pm, doors open 7pm