Weekend Hotlist: 10 Events You Can Head To For A Great Time This March

9. Spend Earth hour under the stars at Al Qudra Desert

Earth Hour is a global movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. Get away from the city lights and join the Dubai Astronomy Group at Al Qudra Desert on the evening of the 25th of March for an Iftar under the stars program and to learn more about Earth Hour, our night sky, and observe different planets and objects through our telescopes.

Where? Al Qudra Desert – Dubai

When? Saturday night- March 25

Time? 6 pm to 10 pm

Fee? AED 80 – AED 180

8. Take part in some much-needed spine relief yoga

So many suffer from back pain which can be a result of a weak core and poor posture from sitting all day. This causes lower back aches and discomfort and yoga is a safe way that can target both of these things. In this class we will focus on poses that will strengthen lower back muscles and gentle stretches that will relieve tightness and give your lower back some relief.

Yoga is great for working on flexibility, core stability , correcting posture, and breathing—all of which are necessary for a healthy pain free back.

Facilitator: Suzanne Saleh – Certified Health Coach and Yoga Teacher

When? Saturday – March 25

Time? 9:00 – 10:00 AM

Fees? AED 126 (Incl. VAT)

To sign up, call or WhatsApp on (+971) 56 1707 282 | (+971) 50 388 0696

7. Liwan restaurant is hosting a very special Iftar

Create meaningful bonds over evenings of reflection and sharing. Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with traditional cuisines to embrace the culture that is centuries old, capturing the true essence of the Holy Month at Liwan Restaurant.

Where? Swissôtel Al Ghurair

When? March 23 to April 6

Time? Sunset to 9 PM

Price? AED 159 per adult | AED 79 per children between 6 to 12 years

Children below 6 years dine with our compliments.

6. The Dubai World Cup is happening

Catch Dubai’s action-packed horse racing season as it hits a resounding peak of glamour and competition at the Dubai World Cup. A highlight in the sporting and social calendar, this race meeting is considered one of the world’s most spectacular race day.

Where? Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba – Dubai

When? Saturday, March 25

Time? Gates open at 12:30 pm. First race starts at 3:30 pm

Tickets priced from AED 20 – AED 5750. Book here.

5. Take your group and head to a Tri-War

Tri Wars is simple – Who is the best?

Battle it out once a year and set the standards for others to follow and admire.

Where? Deira Islands

When? Saturday, March 25

Time? 4:45 am onwards

4. Build a fitness routine with Gym-ON EMS Dubai

During the holy month of Ramadan, it is important to take care of your and your loved ones’ health.

GYM ON EMS DUBAI is offering a FREE trial session for all and 10% OFF all memberships when you sign up!

3. Crown Plaza Dubai Marina Has re-launched its Marina Sunday brunch at Lo+Cale

Alfresco season is back, and there really is no better place than Sunday Marina Brunch at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina’s popular restaurant, Lo+Cale, to round off the weekend than in this delightful spot, situated in the heart of Dubai Marina.

As one of the only brunches on a Sunday afternoon in Dubai Marina, it really is the place to be come Sunday whether you live locally or in nearby neighbourhoods such as JLT, The Palm or The Greens.

When? Every Sunday,

Time? 1 pm to 4 pm

Where? Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Price? AED 169 inclusive of soft beverages | AED 269 inclusive of house hops and grapes

For bookings, please contact M: + 971 54 997 8599 | IG: DM @localedxb

2. Dine in with a great view and good vibes at Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton JBR

Take advantage of the nice winter weather this week whilst experiencing mesmerizing views and enjoying delicious food and drinks at Pure Sky Lounge. Visit on a Friday and ladies can enjoy a special Barbee Ladies’ Night with free-flowing house beverages for AED 99 and a whopping 35% discount on all food items.

Where? Hilton JBR

1. Be a Superhero and save the night by joining the Super Hero Run Event

Are you ready to put on your cape, mask, and tights and become a real-life superhero? The Super Hero Run Event is coming up this Saturday night so join in for an epic adventure!

The event is not just a run, but a chance for you to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Race me has proudly partnered with Souq Al Marfa to support their mission of success and inclusion.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age, skill level, or fitness level. You can choose to run individually or as part of a team, and dress up as your favorite superhero character for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest.

When? Saturday

Where? Souk Al Marfa, Dubai Islands

Price? 25AED

Prizes? 100AED for top 5 best dressed Hero’s

Timed Race? Yes

Distance? 1KM | 2.5KM

Register here

