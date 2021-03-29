A UAE Satellite Captured The Process Of Freeing The Ever Given Which Blocked The Suez Canal

The UAE satellite, KhalifaSat gave us a view from space on the Ever Given. The MASSIVE container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, for 6 DAYS. The Suez Canal is extremely important because it is the major trade route for Egypt.

KhalifaSat is a remote sensing Earth observation satellite that was created in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in their Space Technology Laboratories. It’s considered to be the first entirely Emirati-made satellite.

Also Read: Dubai Expats Hail Mo Salah As The ‘Egyptian King’ After Liverpool Win The Premier League

The MBRSC shared images taken by the KhalifaSat which showed the progress in clearing the Suez Canal and freeing Ever Given