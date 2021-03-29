Latest
A UAE Satellite Captured The Process Of Freeing The Ever Given Which Blocked The Suez Canal
The UAE satellite, KhalifaSat gave us a view from space on the Ever Given. The MASSIVE container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, for 6 DAYS. The Suez Canal is extremely important because it is the major trade route for Egypt.
KhalifaSat is a remote sensing Earth observation satellite that was created in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in their Space Technology Laboratories. It’s considered to be the first entirely Emirati-made satellite.
The MBRSC shared images taken by the KhalifaSat which showed the progress in clearing the Suez Canal and freeing Ever Given
The Egyptian tug boat team “Mashhour” successfully freed Ever Given From the Suez Canal
The team were chanting their name “Mashhour” which translates to famous, and “number 1.” The Ever Given would’ve otherwise caused further delay and cost the country LOTS if it wasn’t for the team.
The Ever Given was stuck almost horizontally, in the Suez Canal from March 23, 2021. It was unable to steer back due to the strong winds.