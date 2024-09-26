“Everyone Is Born With Empathy!” Dr. Saliha Afridi Explores The Psyche Of Bullies And Victims

A recent shocking incident involving a young contestant on a reality TV show has sparked widespread discussions about bullying on social media. This situation not only highlights the severe harassment the contestant faced from peers but also underscores the roles of media producers, parents, and societal norms. It serves as a powerful reminder of how the environment created by television producers can amplify negative behaviors among children.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

To delve deeper into the effects of bullying, Dr. Saliha Afridi joined The Lovin Dubai Show to share her insights. She emphasized that the production team’s choices to provoke comments and showcase toxic interactions not only fueled the bullying but also reflected a troubling trend in reality TV. This prioritizes entertainment over the well-being of young participants, raising serious ethical concerns.

Dr. Afridi also highlighted the critical emotional development stage of children, noting that while they are beginning to grasp empathy, they often lack the maturity to understand the full implications of their actions. Bullying can manifest in various forms—physical, verbal, relational, and cyber. Recognizing these behaviors necessitates vigilant adult supervision, as parents and teachers must be attuned to the repeated nature and harmful intent behind bullying to effectively intervene. Additionally, understanding that bullying can leave lasting psychological trauma underscores the need for a supportive environment where children feel safe and valued.

Finally, Dr. Afridi stressed that addressing bullying is a collective responsibility involving parents, schools, and media organizations. Parents should foster open communication, teaching their children assertiveness and empathy, while also reflecting on their influence on aggressive behavior. Only through collaborative efforts can we create a safer and more supportive environment for all children.

Meet Dr. Saliha Afridi, child psychologist!

READ NEXT: Emaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj Khalifa

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!