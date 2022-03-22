Everyone’s Favourite Sports Store Has Officially Opened In Dubai Mall And Is Switching It Up With Some Fun

We all know of them, love them and even if we may not be sports enthusiasts – somehow we’ve found things we needed with them. Them, in this regard, being Sun and Sand Sports, of course!

A HUGE, new store has just opened in The Dubai Mall and other than it being the number one go-to on ALL things fitness and sports, you’ll want to check it out for more reasons than that.

Sun & Sand Sports is now in The Dubai Mall and things are about to stiiiiiir up – with a ‘lotta fun!

The motto of the new store: it’s all about fun!

The first thing that pops into most people’s minds when they think about sports tends to be ‘competition,’ after all; many of the world’s well-known sports have become globally-recognised in the world of competitions. Sun & Sand Sports encourages everyone to join and simply have fun!

ALL abilities welcome! #FunToTheFinish is a concept that will certainly appeal to you since it means that you just have fun while doing whatever fitness activity!

What to expect: Fitness and sport lovers will obsess over this HUGE space (871 sqm) with lift and learn digital displays (where you can compare two styles of kicks,) AND discover more brands under one roof

Think of all your favourites.

From Nike, Adidas, Speedo, New Balance, to Under Armour and Puma – they’re all there and in a much wider range.

Clothes? Check

Shoes? Check

Any and all sports equipments and accessories? Check

You wanna set up a home gym and need things? All there

You’re a swimmer or yogi ? Everything you need is here. Check and check.

Sports and fitness shouldn’t be stressful, the last two years have been hard enough

…and this is a message Sun & Sand Sports truly believes in.

Forget about pushing yourself to the breaking point and just fall in love with movement.

We live in a desire and goal-oriented world and the pressure keeps rising hence the need to just live the moment and have some fun!

Make your way to the new Sun & Sand Sports location, you won’t miss it (right by The Dubai Mall Waterfalls)

Sun and Sand Sports’ incredible new store is located on the 1st floor, of The Dubai Mall, near the P5 cinema parking.

If you want any more deets, you can visit their official website here.

Timings: It’s open daily from 10am to 10pm!