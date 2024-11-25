Everything You Need To Know About Emirates Dubai 7s 2024!

The Emirates Dubai 7s is back, and it’s bigger, louder, and bolder than ever!

As the biggest sports and entertainment festival in the Middle East, the event promises world-class rugby, cricket showdowns, international DJs, and endless fun!

Here’s everything you need to know to get the most out of your Dubai 7s experience this year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Dubai 7s (@dubai7s)

Rugby fans, you’re in for a treat with 12 of the world’s top teams taking the field in this year’s HSBC SVNS opener. From nail-biting clashes between Olympic champs New Zealand and Canada to all-out battles between classic rivals, every game promises intensity!

Don’t miss the legendary All Blacks Sevens, fan-favorite Kenya, and South Africa’s Blitzboks as they aim for victory

But hey, it’s not just rugby we’re talking about…

Cricket fans, gear up for a legendary showdown as the UK’s Barmy Army takes on India’s Bharat Army in a cricket 7s face-off you won’t forget. Former professional international Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik will be joining festivities as this year’s cricket ambassador, where he will host masterclasses alongside more world-class cricket stars, including English International player Tom Hartley and Lancashire Thunder player Fi Morris.

And for all the fitness buffs out there, this year brings the WODON3 CrossFit competition, Dubai’s iconic netball tournaments, and even Padel courts with Rebound Padel!

Whatever your game, you’ll find something to dive into.

And folksss, this year’s music lineup is also a WHOLE VIBE!

Sunday night will see none other than Stormzy himself lighting up the Frequency on 8 stage, delivering high-energy beats that are sure to shake up the desert!

On Saturday, the Sugababes take the stage at Rugby Rocks, bringing a wave of nostalgia with all their classic hits. Plus, the UK garage sensation Artful Dodger will set the Beats on 2 stage ablaze with throwback tracks like “Re-Rewind”, a total dance floor classic!

Imagine grooving under the Dubai sky with thousands of fans, soaking up an unforgettable blend of sports and music all weekend long…

And this festival hasn’t forgotten the little ones or foodies!

Kids can have their own adventure in the jungle-themed Kids Zone, featuring inflatable games, breakdancing gorillas, VR, and an outdoor cinema with free popcorn…

It’s for all ages and includes sports masterclasses and even a DJ masterclass too!

Ready to embark on a flavor-packed journey? Dubai 7s is serving up a global foodie fiesta! From the Indian fusion magic of Desi Me Rolling to mouthwatering eats from Spinneys, South African Lekker Meat Shop, Burro Blanco, Pickl, Papa John’s, Vietnamese Foodies, and Pret a Manger, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re craving classic comforts or adventurous bites, this is the ultimate playground for your taste buds.

Forget long walks—shuttle buggies are at your service, zipping you across the venue so you can soak in all the fun without breaking a sweat.

Some additional things to keep a lookout for:

All-in-One App Experience Simplify your weekend with the Emirates Dubai 7s app! Get your digital tickets, maps, order food, and snag exclusive discounts—all at your fingertips. It’s your ultimate event buddy!

Headliners Stormzy, Sugababes, Nathan Dawe, and Artful Dodger will bring the house down, while local stars like DJ Charlesy, DJ Swanahh, and DJ Jevanni keep the vibes alive. Love a mix of classic rock and R&B? Don’t miss The Kicks!

Also Dubai Duty Free will be awarding the best fancy dress efforts for the festival theme on Saturday and Sunday with a Dubai Duty Free Millenium Millionaire ticket to get into the draw to win US$1million! All you must do is visit the Dubai Duty Free stand on the Saturday or Sunday at the festival in your outfit to be in with a chance of winning.

And for art lovers, FINK22 will be hosting a live painting session that’s as vibrant as the crowd.

Looking to elevate your experience? The all-new Sunroom Hospitality is your VIP escape, featuring premium views of Pitch 1, all-inclusive F&B, and live entertainment by The KOKO Show. It’s perfect for entertaining clients, teams, or just treating yourself to some first-class action.

Want the best seat in the house? Secure your spot at the South Grandstand with standard or premium reserved seating. Sit back, enjoy the unmatched view of Pitch 1, and cheer for your favorite teams in comfort.

Plan your weekend like a pro! Check out the full match schedule on the Emirates Dubai 7s website or app. From pool breakdowns to knockout matches, it’s all there.

Don’t miss the action, flavors, and fun! Download the Emirates Dubai 7s app now and get ready for an unforgettable weekend! 🎉

Important Deets!