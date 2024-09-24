EXCLUSIVE: Tetra Pak Flips The Script On Greenwashing To Drive Real Change

In a world where ‘sustainability’ is a buzzword and ‘green-washing’ is ripe, Tetra Pak is giving more meaning to the phrase and paving the way for a greener, more circular economy. The company is actively pushing boundaries, implementing innovative strategies, and creating partnerships that drive change. But how is Tetra Pak spearheading these efforts across the Middle East and Africa?

Marcelo Piva, a driving force behind Tetra Pak’s sustainability initiatives, shares how the company is embedding circular economy principles into its operations.

In the interview, Marcelo delves into Tetra Pak’s strategic collaborations with recycling companies across the region, ensuring post-consumer beverage cartons are recycled effectively.

From eco-friendly materials to partnerships that expand recycling infrastructure, Marcelo sheds light on how Tetra Pak is not just responding to the demands of sustainability but leading the charge

A notable highlight of Tetra Pak’s efforts is its collaboration with SADAFCO, aimed at enhancing recycling solutions and promoting sustainability in packaging. During the interview, Marcelo talks about how this partnership, along with others in the public and private sectors, is part of a broader strategy to create a comprehensive recycling ecosystem.

Marcelo’s expertise in developing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes has been instrumental in fostering cooperation between governments and industries, particularly in regions like the Middle East and Africa.

Tetra Pak’s ongoing investments in reducing carbon emissions, developing plant-based plastics, and improving the recyclability of packaging materials are just the beginning

With consumer demand for eco-friendly products on the rise, Tetra Pak is poised to make sustainability a core part of everyday life. Marcelo’s leadership is clear…Tetra Pak is committed to innovation, collaboration, and making sustainability accessible for all.

