Dubai

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing About EXO Member Suho’s Performance At Dubai Festival City Mall Last Night

If you know you know. EXO, one of South Korea’s favourite boy groups, has been all the talk on Twitter since Friday. Why? Well one of its revered members, the singer and actor Suho, performed a FREE concert at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay.

The hashtag #SuhoinDubai has trended on UAE Twitter on Saturday

The magnitude of South Korean groups is one that can’t be denied, especially EXO’s. The star, whose real name Kim Jun-myeon, sang three songs from his recently launched solo album called ‘Grey Suit.’

The performance started at 8pm

Refresh your mind: In 2017, EXO made history by being the first K-Pop group to have a song be played at the Dubai Fountain

HE, along with a 5-piece band, performed all his popular hits at Festival Bay

Songs like Let’s love, Grey Suit and his latest, Hurdle had the crowd swaying, singing along and screaming.

