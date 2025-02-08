Expat Spills The Tea On Life In Dubai And It’s Totally Relatable

If you’ve been daydreaming about moving to Dubai then you’ll definitely want to check this out. A TikTok’er (@ali.dxb23) is giving all the inside scoop on why this city is DEFINITELY worth considering as your next home base…and the reasons are 10/10.

Ali, who’s been living in Dubai for a few years, just dropped a TikTok that will have you seriously rethinking your life plans. From jaw-dropping skylines to its mind-blowing amenities, this expat’s breakdown of life in Dubai is everything you need to hear before packing your bags.

So, why is Dubai a no-brainer choice for expats? Here’s the lowdown:

Cleanliness is Next-Level

First things first: Dubai’s cleanliness isn’t just a myth. Several have tested it (throwback to the viral sock videos) and let’s just say it passed with flying colors. If you’ve ever wondered if this city is as pristine as it looks on Insta, the answer is YES. From spotless streets to zero trash (seriously), Dubai takes its cleanliness game to a whole new level. Talk about living in a shiny, organized dream!

Views are definitely Insta-worthy all over here!

If you’re looking for the best views, Dubai’s got you covered—whether it’s stunning beaches, luxurious hotels, or rooftop restaurants with jaw-dropping cityscapes. You can sip cocktails at a beachfront bar while watching the sun set behind iconic skyscrapers or enjoy a meal with the Burj Khalifa in the background. And the best part? It’s all wrapped up in a city where safety is top-notch, so you can truly relax and soak in the vibes without a care in the world. It’s like living in a postcard, but better.

It’s also every car lover’s dream!

In Dubai, luxury cars aren’t just a rare sight—they’re basically a part of the daily scenery. From sleek Lambos to jaw-dropping Ferraris, you’ll spot the sweetest rides cruising down every road, making it feel like you’re living in a car enthusiast’s dream. And the best part? There’s a ton of car events that are totally FREE, so you can get up close to these insane machines and take your car passion to the next level.

It’s a whole vibe, whether you’re just admiring the cars or rubbing elbows with fellow gearheads.

The abundance of delivery apps TOTALLY spoil you here…

Dubai is pretty much the king of delivery services…if you can think of it, someone will bring it straight to your door. Whether it’s groceries, clothes, electronics, or even something random you didn’t know you needed, it’s all just a few taps away. Honestly, it’ll spoil you so much that once you leave the city, you’ll be thinking, …wait, I have to actually go to the store..? You could live in Dubai for months without stepping outside, just ordering everything online.

It’s the ultimate convenience, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine life any other way!

The city always brings you the best of the best as construction is BOOMING every month!

Dubai is always on a mission to give you the best of the best, whether it’s jaw-dropping attractions, super smooth roads, or top-notch transport access. That means construction is pretty much non-stop, but hey, it’s all part of the charm! Sure, it gets a little noisy sometimes, but the fast-paced completion of these projects means it’s all worth it in the end. After all, what’s a big city without the hustle and bustle of big city noises? It’s just part of the Dubai vibe!

From the cleanliness to the work opportunities, it’s clear that Dubai isn’t just a place to visit, it’s a place to thrive.

Ready to make the move? Dubai’s waiting!