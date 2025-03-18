Experience A Magical Ramadan At Al Nafoura Ramadan Tent

Ramadan at Address Montgomerie Al Nafoura is nothing short of stunning!

Looking for an event to remember? Step into a world of elegance and tradition this Ramadan at the stunning Al Nafoura Ramadan Tent, located at the picturesque Address Montgomerie in Emirates Hills. Designed by Promenade Events Management, this tent promises a memorable evening where cultural heritage meets modern luxury, perfect for those seeking a meaningful and stylish iftar or suhoor experience.

The set-up is so dreamy

The decor is inspired by traditional Koufi font

What makes this tent truly special is that Promenade Events Management’s breathtaking decor was inspired by the traditional Koufi font. Each intricate design features keywords that reflect the cherished values of the UAE, adding a powerful sense of connection and tradition to your Ramadan experience. Set against the tranquil lake views of the Montgomerie golf course, the ambiance is nothing short of magical.

Indulge in a delectable buffet priced at AED 280 per person for iftar and AED 190 per person for suhoor. Whether you’re gathering with friends, family, or colleagues, the warm and inviting atmosphere sets the perfect stage for meaningful conversations and shared moments.

Enjoy live music, dance and artistic displays

The Al Nafoura Ramadan Tent offers more than just dining; guests can also enjoy live entertainment, such as live oud music, tanoura dances & beautiful artistic displays. Whether you’re savoring delicious food or simply soaking in the serene surroundings, this is an experience designed to linger in your memory.

Since 2014, Promenade Events Management has specialized in crafting unforgettable experiences tailored to unique visions. With a strong focus on creativity and precision, they continue to redefine events with their exceptional designs and concepts.

The important bits

What? Ramadan at Al Nafoura Tent

When? All throughout Ramadan

Where? Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills

Price? Iftar: AED 280 per person / Suhoor: AED 190 per person

Dress code? Respectful attire recommended