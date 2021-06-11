Expired Residency And New Visa Holders Are Now Eligible For The Vaccine

Yep, those with expired residency or entry visas are now eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee, announced the move on Friday, stating that it aims to maintain the health and safety of the community during these “exceptional circumstances”.

This means that “any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to register at the designated vaccination centers.”