Expo 2020 Dubai And The Burj Khalifa Are Lighting Up For Rare Disease Day

Those who have been diagnosed with rare diseases are heroes and the UAE recognises that. The UAE Rare Disease Society held a parade at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark World Rare Disease Day and she’d light on the living conditions of those who are suffering, as well as their families, throughout the country.

Expo was bright with live performances and entertainment to show solidarity with the 400 million people around the world who are living with a rare disease. They also hosted a family event at Al Wasl Dome, along with the daily parade and it was truly magical.

Celebrate the heroes on Rare Disease Day at the Al Wasl Dome at Expo as they light up this evening at 8:50pm and again on the evening February 28

The dome will light up in the official colours of Rare Disease Day: blue, green, pink and purple!

Expo followed the parade with a family-friendly event at Al Wasl Dome with an opera performance of the UAE National Anthem, live performances, and an immersive and educational session

Mayed and Meera, the society’s new mascots, made an appearance at the event to provide the audience with an informative session on the topic of rare diseases in the UAE. The Al Wasl Dome lit up in blues, greens, pinks and purples, which are the official colours of Rare Disease Day.

The campaign aims to raise awareness amongst policymakers, public authorities, industry representatives, researchers and health professionals, to help make a change in the lives who have rare diseases.

We call it a “rare disease” but in actuality, it affects fewer than 5 in 10,000 people, and there are more than 7,000 individual conditions, but collectively, they have a significant impact on families and communities.

The Burj Khalifa will also light up for Rare Disease Day on February 28 at 7pm