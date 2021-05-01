Expo 2020's Feature Of Michelangelo’s 'David' Twin Is All Set Following The Sculpture's Arrival

Expo 2020 Will Feature An Exact Copy Of Michelangelo’s ‘David’ To Represent Italy Michelangelo’s world-renowned sculpture of ‘David’ has been embodied into a digital twin that looks oh-so identical. Except this sculpture will be presented at the Expo 2020 to represent the Italy stand. Image Credits: Pixabay and Expo 2020 Dubai

A masterpiece of the Renaissance sculpture, ‘David’ was created between 1501 and 1504 by Italian artist Michelangelo The 5.17 meter marble statue of David has been made into a 3D printed replica just for the Expo- we’re not even Italian and we’re still just as proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

History meets tech: The replica statue of David arrived in the UAE and was placed at the Italian Pavilion The Expo 2020 doors are set to open on October 1, 2021, which means this will also be when we (the public) will get to see this ginormous work of art in person. If you’ve never gotten to see the real thing, here’s your chance at imagining it once you set sights on the replica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Italy Expo 2020 (@italyexpo2020)