Expo-2020
Expo 2020's Feature Of Michelangelo’s 'David' Twin Is All Set Following The Sculpture's Arrival
Expo 2020 Will Feature An Exact Copy Of Michelangelo’s ‘David’ To Represent Italy
Michelangelo’s world-renowned sculpture of ‘David’ has been embodied into a digital twin that looks oh-so identical.
Except this sculpture will be presented at the Expo 2020 to represent the Italy stand.
A masterpiece of the Renaissance sculpture, ‘David’ was created between 1501 and 1504 by Italian artist Michelangelo
The 5.17 meter marble statue of David has been made into a 3D printed replica just for the Expo- we’re not even Italian and we’re still just as proud.
History meets tech: The replica statue of David arrived in the UAE and was placed at the Italian Pavilion
The Expo 2020 doors are set to open on October 1, 2021, which means this will also be when we (the public) will get to see this ginormous work of art in person.
If you’ve never gotten to see the real thing, here’s your chance at imagining it once you set sights on the replica.