The Expo 2020 Site Has Been Completed And The First Pictures Show How Slick It Looks

We could all use a little bit of awesome this year and lo and behold, we just got it! Most of you know that Dubai is all set to host and give a warm Emirati welcome to more than 190 countries in next year’s World Expo. You might also figure that Expo 2020 will be a celebration of different cultures, ideas, and breakthroughs. But, until you get a chance to experience all this in person, take a look at the newly-released stunning pictures of Expo 2020. You are in for some gorgeous glimpses of the preps made for the big event next year

You will also be able to visit these fabulous Thematic Districts

The massive Al Wasl Dome looks already looks stunning

Views on views on views

The setup took over a whopping 210 million work hours to finish up so far and you can totally see why. While most of the heavy work seems to be done, the Country Pavilions are set to be completed by the end of this year. Keeping sustainability in mind, 80% of the infrastructure that was meant for Expo 2020 is also going to be reused in one way or another. Parts of the current site will be converted into District 2020 – an area that is expected to be a jaw-dropping mix of commercial and residential views and spaces. The Expo was postponed from this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The World Expo has now been scheduled for a year later on October 1, 2021, and run for six months ending on March 31, 2022

One year to go until we open our gates to bring the world together for six months of inspiration, entertainment and unforgettable experiences. Join us from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. #1YearToExpo2020 #Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/9aft35QMlO — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) October 1, 2020