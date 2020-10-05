Business
The Expo 2020 Site Has Been Completed And The First Pictures Show How Slick It Looks
We could all use a little bit of awesome this year and lo and behold, we just got it! Most of you know that Dubai is all set to host and give a warm Emirati welcome to more than 190 countries in next year’s World Expo. You might also figure that Expo 2020 will be a celebration of different cultures, ideas, and breakthroughs.
But, until you get a chance to experience all this in person, take a look at the newly-released stunning pictures of Expo 2020.
You are in for some gorgeous glimpses of the preps made for the big event next year
You will also be able to visit these fabulous Thematic Districts
The massive Al Wasl Dome looks already looks stunning
Views on views on views
The setup took over a whopping 210 million work hours to finish up so far and you can totally see why.
While most of the heavy work seems to be done, the Country Pavilions are set to be completed by the end of this year.
Keeping sustainability in mind, 80% of the infrastructure that was meant for Expo 2020 is also going to be reused in one way or another. Parts of the current site will be converted into District 2020 – an area that is expected to be a jaw-dropping mix of commercial and residential views and spaces.
The Expo was postponed from this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The World Expo has now been scheduled for a year later on October 1, 2021, and run for six months ending on March 31, 2022
This one’s definitely going to be worth the wait – one year to go!