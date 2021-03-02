Express Darbar In Mafraq Has Been Closed For Violating Food Safety Rules

“Express Darbar” in Mafraq, Abu Dhabi has been closed for violating safety procedures.

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued the mandate to the restaurant for reportedly violating food legislations and for posing a danger to public health, according to Gulf News Today.

Officials posted signs of closure at the Mafraq Industrial City restaurant, which had repeated violations relating to food health and safety, a food control report along with additional warnings for poor hygiene related to food handling and kitchen spaces, according to the report.

The restaurant will not reopen unless the issues are dealt with, and all requirements in connection with the warnings have been met.

Express Darbar has been closed along with over 300 other business facilities in the whole of the Emirate

The move comes after repeated checks by authorities at restaurants around the capital.

(Main image via Google)