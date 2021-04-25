Get FREE Training Sessions When You Snack On Fade Fit

Now that the snacks are covered, getting off the couch is the hard part. If you got something to motivate you, the rest will fall into place. Fade Fit know us so well and they got the motivation covered.

We all go through the occasional snacking binge and then wonder how we gained that extra 2 or 3 kilos. It truly is a mystery. Leave it up to the pros to make a snack that you won’t gain weight from. Fade Fit are not just a yummy snack, they’re also healthy. Best of both worlds.

The offer ends tonight so hurry up and get to ordering

No added sugar, preservative-free, and all-natural flavours have never sounded so yummy until you say free sessions. Enhance Fitness are giving away two free sessions when you order anything from Fade Fit. You can opt for the sessions to be at your house or at any of the Enhance partner gyms.

The offer is not just for adults, but for kids too! The little ones have a lot of energy that needs to be directed in a healthy place, why not the training sessions? The offer is valid for new Enhance Fitness customers and can be redeemed until April 26.

If you didn’t catch the offer but want to try out the snacks, use the code NEW20 to place an order!