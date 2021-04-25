د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Get FREE Training Sessions When You Snack On Fade Fit

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

We all go through the occasional snacking binge and then wonder how we gained that extra 2 or 3 kilos. It truly is a mystery. Leave it up to the pros to make a snack that you won’t gain weight from. Fade Fit are not just a yummy snack, they’re also healthy. Best of both worlds.

Now that the snacks are covered, getting off the couch is the hard part. If you got something to motivate you, the rest will fall into place. Fade Fit know us so well and they got the motivation covered.

If you order any of the Fade Fit snacks, you will get 2 FREE training sessions

The offer ends tonight so hurry up and get to ordering

No added sugar, preservative-free, and all-natural flavours have never sounded so yummy until you say free sessions. Enhance Fitness are giving away two free sessions when you order anything from Fade Fit. You can opt for the sessions to be at your house or at any of the Enhance partner gyms.

The offer is not just for adults, but for kids too! The little ones have a lot of energy that needs to be directed in a healthy place, why not the training sessions? The offer is valid for new Enhance Fitness customers and can be redeemed until April 26.

If you didn’t catch the offer but want to try out the snacks, use the code NEW20 to place an order!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fade Fit (@fadefit)

Listen To The Lovin Daily: India Flights Suspended

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?