Panic over peeps, curfew is NOT coming back.

This weekend, a Tweet that said the curfew was coming back was shared repeatedly, so much so, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior jumped in to confirm that the news is fake.

The Tweet read:

Due to steadily increasing coronavirus cases, we’ve decided to impose another lockdown with immediate effect starting Sunday and urge everyone to self-quarantine. Stay home and stay safe.

A genuine-looking Tweet which allegedly came from the Ministry Of Interior’s Twitter account went viral