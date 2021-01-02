Latest
Leave It To Fantasma: An Immersive Augmented Reality Game To Have You 'Hooked' In No Time!
Fantasma’s augmented reality mobile game is becoming quite the rage in Dubai and we’re calling this one!
Having at least one game on your phone is just ESSENTIAL, gotta burn those boring commute minutes one way or the other… amirite?!
So join the local Hunter squad and hit the Dubai streets in search of the ultimate freedom with #FantasmaTheGame!
The terrifying thrills and exciting graphics will have you transported to a land of adventure where nothing is ever what it seems
This may not be the reality but this is as real as a game gets! So strap on your boots and get ready to fight out these Fantasmas as you try to capture them.
The game is available for download on Apple Store and Google Play.
Check out what a challenge actually LOOKS LIKE in the mind-blowing #FantasmaTheGame!!
Dubai will never be the same!
Being aligned with the streets of the city and having a local flair, this game (built with only Du-bae in mind) will have its players seeing the city through a whole new lens!
Alsoooo being launched by Dynabytes, the much-anticipated game uses augmented reality features and GPS to offer an immersive experience like NO other in the region.
What is the game all about you ask?!
- Players will take the role of hunters battling a legion of fantasmas once thought banished to the deserts of Arabia, but now poised to sweep across the city.
- Each of the fantasmas is distinctly designed, with a terrible past and require a certain set of skills to be overturned.
- Players across Dubai will have to fight as solo heroes or as collaborative squads to safeguard humanity from this demon fantasmas roaming this beloved city.
- Beyond the terrifying fantasmas, the game will also feature a range of powerful items.
- Boosters expand the player’s radar, electromagnetic bait drives the fantasmas toward the Hunters, and bottles forged of iron, salt and lexan can be used to capture the fantasmas.
You thought 2020 was bad? Think again! Dubai is now hit by a wave of swarming fantasmas, as of 2-1-21
