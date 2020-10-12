Latest
FIFA 21 Is OUT NOW In The UAE!
Make room in your calendar IMMEDIATELY.
FIFA 21 is nearly here which means you have a serious amount of gaming in your future.
The game is getting HUGE hype online as we speak from the FIFA community and this year it’s all about VOLTA football, which is giving you loads of ways to play, big names to play with and slick street styles to dress your team in. You’ve also got a soundtrack with some unreal tracks, (FIFA 15, your title as the best soundtrack has a contender!) buzzing for these!
FIFA 21 is available on PS4, XBOX ONE, PC and STEAM. You can upgrade to PS5 or XBOX SERIES X at no additional cost
FIFA 21 has officially dropped – RUN!
People were unbelievably ready for this release
Anyone else ready for #FIFA21 ? 🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/u7Bci3PUkk
— LionPride7 (@7LionPride) September 28, 2020
MORE locations. MORE customisations. MORE ways to play
Reports are saying this is a big step up from FIFA 20; FIFA 21 brings in huge names from football and beyond meaning you can challenge the likes of golden boy and FIFA 21 star Kylian Mbappé, heavyweight world boxing champ Anthony Joshua, award-winning DJ and producer Diplo or living legend Eric Cantona.
There are also some very slick new collections from the likes of Liverpool X Nike and adidas, so you can style up your avatars with cool streetwear for the first time!
30+ leagues, over 700 clubs… Get in the game!
Over 30 leagues and more than 700 clubs in #FIFA21 🙌
See the full list here: https://t.co/NLw8g55tRl
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 27, 2020
Wait for it… The soundtrack has landed and it’s up there with the greatest
The FIFA 21 soundtrack has been revealed too and it’s a serious contender for the best soundtrack so far. And YES, it DOES looks as good as FIFA 15!
It's time… 🎵
Here is the #FIFA21 soundtrack🔥
Listen to the playlist here 🔊👉 https://t.co/BBiZ7RbUqT pic.twitter.com/Rz78NArYyO
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 28, 2020
Get MORE FIFA when you become part of EA Play, you get vanity rewards and unlimited access to more top titles for $4.99 per month. Become a member here.
Order FIFA 21 here now. FIFA 21 is available on PS4, XBOX ONE, PC and STEAM. You can upgrade to PS5 or XBOX SERIES Xat no additional cost