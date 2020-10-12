FIFA 21 Is OUT NOW In The UAE!

Make room in your calendar IMMEDIATELY.

FIFA 21 is nearly here which means you have a serious amount of gaming in your future.

The game is getting HUGE hype online as we speak from the FIFA community and this year it’s all about VOLTA football, which is giving you loads of ways to play, big names to play with and slick street styles to dress your team in. You’ve also got a soundtrack with some unreal tracks, (FIFA 15, your title as the best soundtrack has a contender!) buzzing for these!

FIFA 21 is available on PS4, XBOX ONE, PC and STEAM. You can upgrade to PS5 or XBOX SERIES X at no additional cost

FIFA 21 has officially dropped – RUN!