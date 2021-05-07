Filipina Actress Maymay Stuns In A Magazine Cover Taken At UAE's Highest Peak

Filipina actress, model, and TV host MayMay Entrata has graced the cover of Dubai-based magazine Xpedition Magazine and it is EVERYTHING.

Adorned in couture, posing at the top of Jebel Jais mountain, UAE’s highest peak- the 24-year-old looked fabulous for the Spring Summer 2021 issue.

The pictures were released just in time for the starlet’s 24th birthday