Filipina Actress Maymay Stuns In A Magazine Cover Taken At UAE's Highest Peak

Filipina actress, model, and TV host MayMay Entrata has graced the cover of Dubai-based magazine Xpedition Magazine and it is EVERYTHING.

Adorned in couture, posing at the top of Jebel Jais mountain, UAE’s highest peak- the 24-year-old looked fabulous for the Spring Summer 2021 issue.

The pictures were released just in time for the starlet’s 24th birthday

 

The iconic images were taken at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak

The cover is Maymay’s first international magazine cover this year

The shoot was produced by Josh Yugen, the same producer behind her Arab Fashion Week debut as an international model

Fab! Keep winning Maymay.

