Future Filmmakers: You Can Win A One Week Internship On An International Film Set In Dubai

You could be the next Steven Spielberg or Quentin Tarantino but you just didn’t catch your BIG break. Film enthusiasts know how important it is to have a feel for the actual job. It’s all about the experience. Dipping your toes on set.

Where Is Lucy is directed by an award winning director Salma Azzam and is starring Dubai based actress Eva Petersson. The movie is also produced by Miranda Davidson Studios, who worked on the infamous movies, Mission Impossible and Star Trek Beyond.

Where Is Lucy will be running a TikTok challenge to pick one lucky film enthusiast to win a one week internship at an international film set