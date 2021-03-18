Latest
Future Filmmakers: You Can Win A One Week Internship On An International Film Set In Dubai
You could be the next Steven Spielberg or Quentin Tarantino but you just didn’t catch your BIG break. Film enthusiasts know how important it is to have a feel for the actual job. It’s all about the experience. Dipping your toes on set.
Where Is Lucy is directed by an award winning director Salma Azzam and is starring Dubai based actress Eva Petersson. The movie is also produced by Miranda Davidson Studios, who worked on the infamous movies, Mission Impossible and Star Trek Beyond.
Where Is Lucy will be running a TikTok challenge to pick one lucky film enthusiast to win a one week internship at an international film set
Follow Where Is Lucy on TikTok and Instagram to stay updated on the rules to enter!
This is a FANTASTIC opportunity for those who are looking to work in the film industry. Internships are vital to build your portfolio but THIS one is going to give you the real experience; the ins and outs of film production. Where Is Lucy is looking to be presented at various film festivals outside of the UAE this year.
The internship will take place from March 26 to 30 at Dubai Parks and Resorts. You have to be ages 16 and above!
