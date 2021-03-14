Latest
A Son Is Suing His Dubai Parents For Financial Support For LIFE
An unemployed 41-year old who lives in the UK is suing his parents for lifelong financial support.
The son has been living rent-free in London’s Hyde Park for 20 years and he claims he’s dependent on his parents, according to reports. He says he’s entitled to financial support as a “vulnerable” adult child due to an undisclosed health issue.
The Oxford University grad had previously sued his former university for negligence, he took the prestigious university to court citing ‘inadequate teaching’. The case was thrown out of court in 2018.
Financial support: He has been living rent-free in London’s ritzy Hyde Park neighbourhood for 20 years, his parents pay his bills and living expenses with approx AED2000 a week
Image: Hyde Park, a Grade I-listed major park in Central London.
Following a family dispute, his parents are ready to reduce the amount of help they give to their son
The battle continues and a representative of the family claim he is a ‘‘difficult, demanding and pertinacious son.”
The family dispute was initially rejected by a family court in the UK, and now the claim has reached the Court of Appeal.
READ NEXT: HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Master Plan Will Make Dubai The Greatest City To Live In
WATCH The Lovin Daily: HH Sheikh Mohammed’s 2040 Masterplan Will Take Dubai’s Population To 5.8 MILLION
The Lovin Daily: HH Sheikh Mohammed's 2040 Masterplan Will Take Dubai's Population To 5.8 MILLION https://t.co/buvgYTo0zp
— Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) March 14, 2021