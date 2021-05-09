Using Your Cycles And E-Scooters At Kite Beach Could Set You Back AED300 In Fines

Next time you plan on biking around or using your e-scooters to Kite Beach, think again.

UAE authorities have added signboards warning visitors of AED300 fines if you use those on the jogging track and boardwalk.

Image Credits: Instagram @kitebeachdubai

Kite Beach’s move comes after authorities banned the use of electric scooters in public parks

Yep, plan your outing with caution or use your e-scooters and bikes in the allowed spaces for it.

But hey, don’t you worry, there are defo more spots in the UAE you can take your e-scooter and bikes to!