Dubai
Using Your Cycles And E-Scooters At Kite Beach Could Set You Back AED300 In Fines
Next time you plan on biking around or using your e-scooters to Kite Beach, think again.
UAE authorities have added signboards warning visitors of AED300 fines if you use those on the jogging track and boardwalk.
Image Credits: Instagram @kitebeachdubai
Kite Beach’s move comes after authorities banned the use of electric scooters in public parks
Yep, plan your outing with caution or use your e-scooters and bikes in the allowed spaces for it.
But hey, don’t you worry, there are defo more spots in the UAE you can take your e-scooter and bikes to!
When electric scooters hit the UAE, it was such a game changer. Commuters LOVED it. It saved so many people the long walks to the metro or bus station. It’s just the invention that the community needed.
Maybe they dominated the streets a little too much though. While you’re more likely to find the youths rolling on them in Downtown Dubai, public parks will not be a common place for them anymore.
Electric scooters are now banned from being used in public parks in Dubai
Dubai Municipality stated that electric scooters are banned in parks to avoid accidents.
It’s all fun and games until these scooters come flying and swipe you off your feet. Dubai Municipality took to Twitter to announce that e-scooters are banned in public parks because they can cause accidents.
The post also reminds residents that the maximum speed limit for cyclists is 15km/h. E-scooters could go for 20km/h and some residents have complained that they pose dangers in public areas where people frequently walk.
Lanes have been dedicated to scooters and bicycles in areas around Dubai but please remain vigilant.