Fireworks, Feasts & Vibes: Your NYE Plans Just Got Upgraded

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Amwaj Rotana at The Walk, JBR, has you covered with two amazing ways to celebrate. Whether you’re in the mood for a glam night under the stars or a chilled-out gastropub party, they’ve got the perfect vibe waiting for you.
You can party under the stars at Rosso & Benihana Terrace, want to go all out this NYE? Rosso & Benihana Terrace is where it’s at. Picture this:
The Packages:
If you’re looking for chill vibes, JB’s Gastropub is where you can be laid-back and fun in style. Here’s what’s on:
Located right in the heart of JBR, Amwaj Rotana brings together luxury, fun, and unbeatable views. From fantastic dining at Benihana, Rosso, and JB’s Gastropub to the stunning Ain Dubai fireworks, it’s got everything you need to make this New Year’s Eve one to remember.
What: New Year’s Eve at Amwaj Rotana with two amazing options: Rosso & Benihana Terrace or JB’s Gastropub
When: 31st December 2024. Rosso & Benihana Terrace: 8 PM – 1 AM. JB’s Gastropub: 7 PM – 3 AM
Where: Amwaj Rotana, The Walk, JBR, Dubai
Tickets:
