Fireworks, Feasts & Vibes: Your NYE Plans Just Got Upgraded

Kick Off 2025 at Amwaj Rotana!

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, Amwaj Rotana at The Walk, JBR, has you covered with two amazing ways to celebrate. Whether you’re in the mood for a glam night under the stars or a chilled-out gastropub party, they’ve got the perfect vibe waiting for you.

You can party under the stars at Rosso & Benihana Terrace, want to go all out this NYE? Rosso & Benihana Terrace is where it’s at. Picture this:

Epic Entertainment: Live music, a DJ spinning killer beats, and belly dancers bringing the energy.

Amazing Food: Live food stations serving up a variety of drool-worthy dishes.

Fireworks & Toasts: Ring in 2025 with a toast while Ain Dubai’s fireworks light up the sky.

The Packages:

AED 999 per person (soft drinks)

AED 1,199 per person (sparkling & house drinks)

AED 500 for kids aged 6-12

This is the go-to spot for a celebration with your favorite people

If you’re looking for chill vibes, JB’s Gastropub is where you can be laid-back and fun in style. Here’s what’s on:

Top Tunes: The resident DJ will be serving up the perfect soundtrack for the night

Delicious Eats & Drinks: Tailored packages to keep you happy and full as you countdown to midnight

Located right in the heart of JBR, Amwaj Rotana brings together luxury, fun, and unbeatable views. From fantastic dining at Benihana, Rosso, and JB’s Gastropub to the stunning Ain Dubai fireworks, it’s got everything you need to make this New Year’s Eve one to remember.

Important Bits:

What: New Year’s Eve at Amwaj Rotana with two amazing options: Rosso & Benihana Terrace or JB’s Gastropub

When: 31st December 2024. Rosso & Benihana Terrace: 8 PM – 1 AM. JB’s Gastropub: 7 PM – 3 AM

Where: Amwaj Rotana, The Walk, JBR, Dubai

Tickets: