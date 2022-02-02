This Hotel Has A SUPER ROMANTIC Stay Packed Full Of Extras For AED 699 And Boo's Gonna Love It!

Celebrate Love This February, And With Valentine’s Day Just Around the Corner, The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle Has You Covered for Under AED 700!

January’s fruitful end (finally) only means one thing universally: The month of loveeeee has arrived! What better way to treat your loved one than with a getaway for… as Bill Withers said, “just the two of you.”

How about you surprise your boo with a stay package like no other for the all-in price of AED699 per night? Which is valid throughout February!

Sounds like a dream, yes? The First Collection at JVC is an exclusive new 4-star hotel in the heart of Dubai’s fave ‘hood’, that has an offer that’ll ignite ALL the romance needed for the month of February

Picture this: you both arrive and are spoiled with chocolates and a bouquet of red roses during your one-night stay, you have views of the city, comfy-king sized beds with breakfast-in-bed and a sharing dinner at Latin-inspired Resto-bar Sante Ria Restaurant & Bar at night!

All of that for AED699. THIS. IS. A. STEAL!

It doesn’t end there…

Guests at this divine new hotel in Jumeirah Village Circle have full access to its many fab amenities. So if you and the love of your life felt like going in for a dip, you have the awesome outdoor swimming pool at your disposal along with deeeelish cocktails from Village Bistro Terrace, the VERY spot to go if you’re into contemporary twists to OG dishes.

Reserve your romantic package NOW!

The First Collection JVC’s special package for lovebirds is available from February 1-28, from the time of purchase. To reserve, visit the hotel’s official website or call +97142756667.

Happy hearts day!