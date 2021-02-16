د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

This Spa Deal At FIVE Palm Jumeirah For AED399 Is Simply GLORIOUS

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Nothing beats a spa day in a luxe hotel… AMIRITE?!

And when you couple it with a chillout sesh at the pool, an afternoon of pampering is really up there with the BEST ways to spend a day.

And it sounds like FIVE Palm Jumeirah is providing the most idyllic day out! That’s right… The REFIVE Spa at FIVE Palm Jumeirah have TWO glorious packages, whether you’re flying solo or you would like to book a treatment with bae, you’ve got options!

Let’s start with the couple deal…

For AED699 you and bae will both enjoy a one hour massage, PLUS a bottle of bubbly

This deal is only valid during February and it’s a BRILLIANT excuse to treat ‘yo self (and bae!) to an afternoon of zen (plus bubbles!)

What do you need to know?

Well, REFIVE at FIVE is STUNNING. The spa is the perfect spot to reinvigorate your senses, it’s famous for luxe massage and hammam treatments, not to mention the INCREDIBLE private rooftop pool that belongs solely to REFIVE, where you and your significant other will clink glasses and toast your decision to choose this perfect way to spend a day.

So, before or after your treatment, you can journey to REFIVE at FIVE’s rooftop pool, soak up those rays and lap up the hydrotherapy jets. Can you say DREAMY?!

Learn more REFIVE at FIVE here

How much? AED699 for two

Take note, this deal is ONLY available during February!

There’s also a spa, lunch AND beach access deal for one for AED399

Massage or facial… the choice is yours!

REFIVE is CALLING YOUR NAME with the option of a 45-minute massage or facial. Included in the deal, you’ll enjoy a delicious lunch at ANY of the signature FIVE restaurants including Cinque, Beach by FIVE or BLVD on One and enjoy a day soaking up the rays at one of Dubai’s most famous beaches.

SOLD!

Learn more REFIVE at FIVE here

The important bits

Call 04 455 9964 for bookings

More deets here

These offers are available from Sunday to Thursday

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?