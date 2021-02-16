Latest
This Spa Deal At FIVE Palm Jumeirah For AED399 Is Simply GLORIOUS
Nothing beats a spa day in a luxe hotel… AMIRITE?!
And when you couple it with a chillout sesh at the pool, an afternoon of pampering is really up there with the BEST ways to spend a day.
And it sounds like FIVE Palm Jumeirah is providing the most idyllic day out! That’s right… The REFIVE Spa at FIVE Palm Jumeirah have TWO glorious packages, whether you’re flying solo or you would like to book a treatment with bae, you’ve got options!
Let’s start with the couple deal…
For AED699 you and bae will both enjoy a one hour massage, PLUS a bottle of bubbly
This deal is only valid during February and it’s a BRILLIANT excuse to treat ‘yo self (and bae!) to an afternoon of zen (plus bubbles!)
What do you need to know?
Well, REFIVE at FIVE is STUNNING. The spa is the perfect spot to reinvigorate your senses, it’s famous for luxe massage and hammam treatments, not to mention the INCREDIBLE private rooftop pool that belongs solely to REFIVE, where you and your significant other will clink glasses and toast your decision to choose this perfect way to spend a day.
So, before or after your treatment, you can journey to REFIVE at FIVE’s rooftop pool, soak up those rays and lap up the hydrotherapy jets. Can you say DREAMY?!
Learn more REFIVE at FIVE here
How much? AED699 for two
Take note, this deal is ONLY available during February!
There’s also a spa, lunch AND beach access deal for one for AED399
Massage or facial… the choice is yours!
REFIVE is CALLING YOUR NAME with the option of a 45-minute massage or facial. Included in the deal, you’ll enjoy a delicious lunch at ANY of the signature FIVE restaurants including Cinque, Beach by FIVE or BLVD on One and enjoy a day soaking up the rays at one of Dubai’s most famous beaches.
SOLD!
Learn more REFIVE at FIVE here
The important bits
Call 04 455 9964 for bookings
More deets here
These offers are available from Sunday to Thursday