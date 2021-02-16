This Spa Deal At FIVE Palm Jumeirah For AED399 Is Simply GLORIOUS

And it sounds like FIVE Palm Jumeirah is providing the most idyllic day out! That’s right… The REFIVE Spa at FIVE Palm Jumeirah have TWO glorious packages, whether you’re flying solo or you would like to book a treatment with bae, you’ve got options!

And when you couple it with a chillout sesh at the pool, an afternoon of pampering is really up there with the BEST ways to spend a day.

This deal is only valid during February and it’s a BRILLIANT excuse to treat ‘yo self (and bae!) to an afternoon of zen (plus bubbles!)

What do you need to know?

Well, REFIVE at FIVE is STUNNING. The spa is the perfect spot to reinvigorate your senses, it’s famous for luxe massage and hammam treatments, not to mention the INCREDIBLE private rooftop pool that belongs solely to REFIVE, where you and your significant other will clink glasses and toast your decision to choose this perfect way to spend a day.

So, before or after your treatment, you can journey to REFIVE at FIVE’s rooftop pool, soak up those rays and lap up the hydrotherapy jets. Can you say DREAMY?!

Learn more REFIVE at FIVE here

How much? AED699 for two

Take note, this deal is ONLY available during February!