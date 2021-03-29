Flight EK2021 Is Flying Vaccinated Passengers On A Special Trip To Celebrate The UAE's Vaccination Programme

The special EK2021 flight is truly a unique experience. If you’re missing the buzz of travel and you got your COVID shot, this flight is for YOU. Emirates Airlines are celebrating the successful vaccination programme of the country by flying out fully vaccinated crew and passengers on a short trip. Emirates are also highlighting their progress in vaccinating their staff. Flight EK2021 is taking off from Dubai International Airport on April 10, 2021 and taking vaccinated passengers on a tour across the UAE. This takes cruising to new levels! Fully vaccinated UAE residents are invited on board the EK2021 for a trip around the UAE to celebrate the successful vaccination programme Also Read: This Baby Trying To Sneak Into Emirates Business Class Is All Of Us

Passengers of the EK2021 flight will experience the new incredible features of the newest A380 aircraft Passengers can enjoy all the best things about travelling with Emirates, from the new to the classics. From new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors, to your fave ICE entertainment and full-course gourmet meals in all classes. One of the best parts about departing from Dubai International Airport, is the airport’s facilities! The UAE is one of the world’s leading countries when it comes to vaccinations administered to residents and citizens. Currently, over 8 million vaccines have been administered in the country.

Flight EK2021 is donating the fares to disadvantaged children around the world, to improve their quality of life The fares collected from flight Ek2021 will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation. This non-profit charity organization supports projects around the world to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged children. If you’ve completed two weeks after receiving the second dos, you can purchase a ticket to flight EK2021. Get your tickets from the Emirates contact centre, Emirates sales offices in the UAE, as well as local travel agents. Don’t forget your passport or Emirates ID and of course your vaccination certificate. When? April 10. Take off is at 12PM and landing time will be 2:30pm (local time). Arrive at the check-out country three hours before the departure. Where? Dubai International Airport. How much? AED1,000 per person for Economy and AED2,000 per person for Business Class.