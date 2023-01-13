د . إAEDSRر . س

Floatation Pods And Special Package Alert: Head To This Unique Spa For Your Next Me-Day

January has always meant new beginnings – so this is your sign to start prioritizing some of that self-care, and you bet we have exciting options for you to begin in this journey.

The St. Regis Spa, located at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, has introduced curated treatment packages for January, that are truly a steal.

Featuring 6 Sense Suites, across sight, smell, touch and beyond, each room at the spa is tailored to assist in stimulating your intuition and take you on a journey of wellness, no matter which treatment you book.

With beautiful views out towards to Dubai Water Canal and that signature St. Regis service, a spa day here promises to leave you feeling completely renewed.

The spa specializes in a variety of bespoke signature treatments by expert therapists, including age-defying facials, massages and body wraps, tailored to your personal goals.

In January, you can book exclusive bundle packages consisting of hammam plus massage or extended time body wraps.

  • AED 1100 for 120min experience, consisting of 60 minute Hammam and 60min full body massage
  • AED 850 for 75min of personalized Rasayana Detox Body Wrap treatment

Valid until the end of January only! So go get some of that much needed me-time.

More packages and details here.

