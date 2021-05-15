Floyd Mayweather's Reps Have Filed A AED 440m Lawsuit For Not Making The Logal Paul Fight Happen In Dubai

Floyd Mayweather’s company Mayweather Promotions is suing PAC Entertainment Worldwide for allegedly breaching a contract in regards to his upcoming fight with YouTuber Logan Paul that was set to be in Dubai.

According to TMZ, Mayweather Promotions wants a USD 122.6 (AED440 million) million in damages, due to what was presented to Mayweather before he signed a deal with PAC Entertainment Worldwide.

Mayweather’s lawsuit states that the company in question did not make its first installment, a USD 30 million of the total USD 110 million guaranteed for the event

The Dubai event’s first installment was due March 25.