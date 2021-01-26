People Are Paying AED200,000 To Fly To Dubai To Get The COVID Vaccine

The UAE’s vaccination delivery is in over-drive.

To date, over 2,571,091 MILLION doses of the vaccine have been distributed across the country, with 83,302 doses delivered in the last 24 hours alone.

If you have an Emirates ID, getting an appointment at one of the 120 health clinics to take the vaccine is simple. You can log onto the Dubai Health Authority or SEHA app to book, or simply walk-in (but expect a queue).

The government is on track to ensure HALF of the population will be vaccinated by the end of March and, as you can imagine, this achievement is the envy of countries around the world.

People with deep pockets are watching keenly, and now some are even flying to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, to take advantage of the sunshine, the service, and of course, the access to the vaccine here in Dubai.

An exclusive concierge service is charging people upward of AED200,000 for a round-trip to the UAE which includes the COVID jab